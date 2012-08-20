Samsung hints at "small and light" Galaxy Note 2 in teaser video

Samsung has cranked up the suspense on its Samsung Mobile Unpacked event with a teaser video. Samsung is expected to reveal its Galaxy Note 2 device at the 29 August event, but what clues does this latest video provide?

The 38-second film stars German director Wim Wenders as he wanders through the streets of Berlin muttering the line: "All the things you can do in the blink of an eye with such a small and light thing. Anybody can do it."

Which begs the question, what is the "thing" the Wings of Desire director is referring to? The Samsung Galaxy Note was hardly small and the expectation is that the Galaxy Note 2’s display will actually be increased to 5.5-inches.

Perhaps Wenders is referring to the stylus, which we do get a glimpse of in the video, or maybe, just maybe Samsung is set to pull the rug from under us and reveal an entirely different device at its Samsung Mobile Unpacked event.

See that’s the thing about teaser videos - they leave you with more questions than answers. Of course, we'll have all the answers when we report live from the event at IFA 2012.

What do you think will be new in the Samsung Galaxy Note 2? Let us know in the comments below...