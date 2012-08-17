  Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 2 picture teases SGS3 styling

The Samsung Galaxy Note 2 will reflect the styling of the Samsung Galaxy S III and the Note 10.1, if a "leaked" photo of the forthcoming device is to be believed.

We're all gearing up for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 2, or Note II as it might be known, at IFA 2012 with a Samsung Mobile Unpacked event scheduled for 29 August.

But now we might have a better idea of what the Galaxy Note 2 will look like, thanks to an image that arrived at Know Your Mobile. At first glance, it looks like a stretched SGS3.

We'd expect that to be accurate too, seeing as the original Samsung Galaxy Note resembled 2011's hit phone the Samsung Galaxy S II.

The physical home button and location of the sensors next to the ear speaker looks realistic enough. Little else can be deduced from the image, unless you want to examine reflected blind on the display.

It's rumoured that the Note 2 will feature a 5.5-inch display and run an Exynos quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM.

Of course, we're still in the realm of rumours here: we know Samsung is gearing up a new device launch and we'll know for sure if this is the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 soon enough, as we'll be bringing you all the news from the live event.

UPDATE: The images has been proved to be a fake.