  Samsung Galaxy Note 2 to arrive with Ice Cream Sandwich, not Jelly Bean

It's all Galaxy Note 2 rumours today, but those hoping that the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 will be the most up-to-date handset out there when it launches soon could well be disappointed.

It looks as though the new "phablet" will be rolled out with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, rather than the latest Google operating system Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

Despite being only a matter of weeks until its expected unveil on the 29 August, Samsung is thought to be undecided as to whether to remain with Ice Cream Sandwich or try to push the device out with Jelly Bean.

However, according to reports, the current software being tested in the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 is Android 4.0, which would suggest Samsung is unlikely to change tack so close to launch.

While the news will disappoint customers who have expressed an interest in a phone that is rumoured to have an even bigger screen than its predecessor – 5.5-inches has been mooted – an update to Jelly Bean will be rolled out a couple of months after launch. As it will on the Galaxy S II, Galaxy S III and original Note.

