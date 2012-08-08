  Samsung lets the Galaxy Note 2 leak... again?

An image of a Samsung phone has been posted on the manufacturer's official Pakistan Facebook page before being quickly taken down. Many are now speculating it was actually a glimpse of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 2.

Just to add to the confusion, the picture was posted with the caption: “Picture perfect view made even more perfect with Samsung Galaxy S3.” Only the phone is definitely not a Samsung Galaxy S III. What's more, the same photo was leaked before the Samsung Galaxy S III being revealed. Dizzy yet?

If it wasn't for the fact that the photo had been posted on an official Samsung channel then we’d be far more likely to dismiss this as a render or Photoshop project.

However, Samsung hasn’t been the best at keeping its lips sealed when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Note 2. A spokesperson recently let the cat out of the bag when speaking to Reuters:

"We plan to unveil the next Galaxy Note at the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin on August 29."

The phone featured in the photo certainly looks stunning, but whether it ultimately proves to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 2, we’ll have to wait until the end of August to see.

UPDATE: Panic over. It seems the picture is, like one of our own readers, Krzysztof Bryk, posted in the comments below, a reader-made concept image of what the Galaxy S III could have looked like.

The Verge reports that, in December, several sites were informed by Samsung Russia that the render was simply part of an "Imagined Phones" section to the Samsung Phone Owners' Club website.

Why it was posted on the official Samsung Pakistan Facebook site remains a mystery, however.

Do you think this picture is of the Samsung Galaxy Note 2? We want to know...