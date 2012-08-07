Samsung Galaxy family to get mass Jelly Bean roll out, including Samsung Galaxy S III
Samsung is said to be putting the finishing touches to its Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update for the Samsung Galaxy S III, while the manufacturer has also been pushing the improved OS for other Galaxy devices.
According to SamMobile.com, tests for the Samsung Galaxy S III Jelly Bean update have been passed and Samsung is simply waiting on agreement from Google before rolling out a final version to the public.
Samsung is also thought to be working on a Jelly Bean update for both the Samsung Galaxy S II and Samsung Galaxy Note - two handsets that continue to sell well.
While no availability date has been mooted, if Samsung encounters any problems with upgrading either handset, customers will be compensated with a “value pack” that will provide some, if not all, Jelly Bean features.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 2 is widely expected to be unveiled at IFA on 29 August. However, it still remains unclear whether the device will arrive with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich or Android 4.1 Jelly Bean from launch.
Do you own any of these phones? Are you expecting a Jelly Bean update? Tell us below...
