Samsung Galaxy S III Flip Cover - Olympic edition pictures and hands-on

Samsung is taking full advantage of being an Olympic sponsor with the launch of a limited-edition Samsung Galaxy S III Flip Cover to celebrate the London 2012 Games.

The white flip case replaces the Samsung Galaxy S 3 back cover, adding a front protective flap for the screen. That's identical to what was previously available - where this one differs is the images on the back.

The case celebrates more London than the Olympic games, including line art drawings of a top hat and umbrella (yes, we know it should be a bowler hat), a telephone box, a red post box, the crown, orb, and sceptre, a London bus, an underground Tube train, street signs for Baker Street, Brick Lane, and Oxford Street, the London skyline including the eye, the Gerkin, St Paul's and Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, as well as some Household Guards soldiers.

It's only the Olympic athletic stadium and the Olypic Rings that keeps it all together, tying it into the Games that happen to be going on in east London.

Still if you want to show your support for the Games and have a Samsung Galaxy S III that needs protecting with a flip cover, this is a slightly more cute way of covering your phone than the Team GB Lion or the Union Jack.