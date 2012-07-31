Samsung Galaxy Note no longer the only 5.3-inch smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy Note has long confused users over whether it should be a tablet or a phone, but now a second devices from relative unknown Thomson is joining the 5.3-inch party, launching a new smartphone that will come with a 5.3-inch screen.

The Thomson X-View-2 smartphone will be unveiled at IFA in Berlin on 30 August to join the Samsung Galaxy Note as the second smartphone device to feature a 5.3-inch display.

As with the Samsung Galaxy Note (upgradeable), the Thomson X-View-2 will run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. The large display has a resolution of 800x480 pixels while the phone itself packs a 1GHz Cortex A9 CPU.

Thomson has also taken the decision to pack two Sim card slots, enabling users to switch between two tariffs, useful if you keep your work and personal mobile numbers separate or if plan to travel and don't want to rack up roaming data costs.

However, while the Thomson X-View-2 will lay (joint) claim to housing the largest display for a smartphone, it could be short lived.

Samsung is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 at IFA on the same day as the Thomson X-View-2, with the display rumoured to be increased to 5.5-inches.

