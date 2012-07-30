  Samsung Odyssey and Marco Windows Phone 8 handsets revealed at Apple trial

Two dual-core Samsung Windows Phone 8 devices have been inadvertently revealed at the court case between Samsung and Apple.

The court wasn’t treated to any images of either the Samsung Odyssey or the Samsung Marco, but several specs were unveiled - including the news that both handsets will run on a Qualcomm MSM8960 dual-core 1.5GHz CPU.

The Samsung Odyssey looks to be the hero device of the two, with an advanced feature list that includes a larger 4.65-inch Super AMOLED display with high-definition resolution.

Samsung has also kitted out the Odyssey with an eight-megapixel rear camera, while with Wallet Hub and Tap + Send, two of Windows Phone 8’s key features, NFC is also in place on the device.

The Samsung Marco features a four-inch S-AMOLED display with a WVGA resolution, while camera enthusiasts will have to settle for a five-megapixel snapper.

According to the court documents, both the Samsung Odyssey and Marco will be released in Q4 2012 and will have LTE connectivity.

The patent trial between Samsung and Apple has already seen images of early iPhone and iPad prototypes emerge giving us an insight into what might have been for Apple products.

Do you like the sound of the Samsung Odyssey and Marco? Let us know in the comments below...