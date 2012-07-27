Samsung Galaxy S III London 2012 limited edition handset available now at Carphone Warehouse
Carphone Warehouse is selling a limited-edition Samsung Galaxy S III in celebration of the London 2012 Olympic Games.
The handset is available in the pebble-blue colour with the Union Jack emblazoned on the back cover, or in white with Team GB’s iconic lion’s head painted on.
The limited-edition London 2012 Olympic Games Samsung Galaxy S III handsets also come with an original cover, so once the Games are over you can go back to a more traditional looking phone if you so wish.
The handset is available exclusively from Carphone Warehouse from 1 August and will be available free from £28 a month with Vodafone, Orange, O2, T-Mobile, Talk Mobile and Three.
Samsung is one of the main sponsors of the London 2012 Olympic Games and has been making the most of it by rolling out a number of smartphone Olympic themed apps including an insight into the life of gold medal cycling hopeful Victoria Pendleton.
Will you be buying a limited edition London 2012 Olympic Games Samsung Galaxy S III handset? Let us know in the comments below.
