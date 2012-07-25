Samsung Galaxy S III Holiday Inn app offers remote hotel Olympic experience

Forty rooms at the Holiday Inn in Stratford, next to the London 2012 Olympic arena, have been made compatible with a new app available exclusively to Samsung Galaxy S III users.

Once downloaded, the app will enable guests to control their room’s TV, air conditioning and lights through their smartphone. The app will also provide access to an Olympic Newsletter, as well as up-to-date results, event times and other London 2012 information.

Guests will also be able to use the app to call room service as well as to check in and out of their room. Unfortunately the app - which Samsung has partnered with Fingi Inc to produce – will work with only 40 of the Stratford Holiday Inn’s VIP rooms with guests been given a Samsung Galaxy S III for the duration of their stay.

Sadly the phone is just a loan, so no trying to leave with it packed under those hotels towels you've taken.

In case you’ve somehow missed it, Samsung is one of the leading sponsors of this summer’s London 2012 Olympic games and has been producing Olympic-themed apps at a rate of knots usually reserved for the sailing events.

As well as the Samsung Hope Relay app that donates money to charity according to how much exercise you do, the manufacturer also teamed up with operator Three for the Victoria Pendleton Road to Victory app, which gives an insight into the gold medal cyclist’s life in the run up to the Games.

Have you been one of the lucky few to use the Holiday Inn app on your Samsung Galaxy S III? Let us know what your experience was like...