  Samsung Galaxy S III hits 10 million sales in just two months

There are sure to be happy faces at Samsung HQ after the manufacturer announced it had sold more than 10 million of its flagship Galaxy S III devices in just two months.

The figures were revealed by Samsung president Shin Jong-kyun to Korean news agency Yonhap News and meets Shin’s June prediction that they would reach the landmark by July.

At a rate of 10 million Samsung Galaxy S III units being sold in less than two months, the manufacturer is effectively selling 190,000 devices every day.

To give this some perspective, when combining the original Samsung Galaxy S with the Samsung Galaxy S II, Samsung has sold a total of 50 million. This is despite the original going on sale in June 2010 and the Galaxy S II arriving in stores in April 2011.

Sales of the Samsung Galaxy S III have been boosted in recent weeks with the device going on sale in the US where it has been met with rave reviews. The phone's popularity has also helped Samsung post a profit of £3.8 billion in just three months.

Are you one of the 10 million to but a Samsung Galaxy S III? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below...