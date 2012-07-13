  Samsung Galaxy Note 2, all will be revealed on 30 August

Put it in the diary! Samsung looks set to unveil the Galaxy Note 2 in Berlin, Germany, at 7pm local time on 30 August.

The eagle-eyed among you will notice that this is just one day before the IFA expo begins proper, in the same city. It would therefore appear Samsung will use the platform to tell all about its next-gen phone-cross-tablet.

Speculation has been mounting as to what we can expect with the Samsung Galaxy Note 2, with many convinved we’ll be seeing an even bigger screen (increased from 5.3 to 5.5-inches). Other claims are that the handset will pack a whopping 13-megapixel camera, will be boosted by a quad-core Exynos processor and will run Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

Whatever the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 will or won’t have, the manufacturer will be hoping to match the success of the original after shipping an impressive five million devices in just five months, despite many saying that it was too big to appeal to a wide audience.

What do you think the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 will be? Let us know in the comments below.