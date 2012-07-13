  After red AT&T Galaxy S3, Samsung hints phone to come in a variety of colours

US Network operator AT&T has started taking pre-orders for an "exclusive" Garnet Red version of the Samsung Galaxy S III Android smartphone. And although it is unclear on whether the UK will get a similarly hued handset, the Korean manufacturer has hinted to Pocket-lint that other colour schemes are being considered.

Currently, the UK has both the Pebble Blue and Marble White editions of the Samsung Galaxy S III, with both performing very well sales-wise. However, networks and owners alike are always looking for that something different to help them stand out from the crowd.

That's why AT&T in the States is offering a unique version. The Garnet Red SGS3 will be available for pre-order from Sunday 15 July. At present the provider is listing only the blue and white devices on its website, but that should change come the weekend.

Pocket-lint was curious as to whether we'd get the same colour over here, so we asked Samsung. And the reply hinted at even better news than we thought. "We will be announcing potential colour variants in due course," said a Samsung UK spokesperson.

Considering the previous naming conventions, we'd expect some kind of fancy rock/gemstone-based shades; Emerald Green, perhaps? Or Azurite Orange? And surely there'll be a Cubic Zircona Clear edition for shops in Essex?

Perhaps not.

What colour would you like Samsung to release the Galaxy S III in next? Let us know in the comments below...