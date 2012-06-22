Samsung offers easy way to switch from iPhone to Galaxy S III for free
Samsung has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with developer Media Mushroom to make its Easy Phone Sync app and Mac or PC software free for people with Samsung Galaxy smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S III.
That means that those wishing to convert from iPhone to Android, in the shape of a Samsung Galaxy device, can now do so safe in the knowledge that they can transfer over their iPhone and iTunes media, including music, videos, podcasts, pictures, contacts and text messages, with the minimum of fuss and without charge.
The software will also allow the Galaxy smartphone to talk sync with iTunes, meaning the customer needn't find a new media client for their computer.
"We’re really proud to announce the launch of this new application and can’t wait to hear what our new and existing customers think of it," said Simon Stanford, vice-president of Telecommunications and Networks.
"We know that traditionally iPhone users have been reluctant to switch to an Android device because they couldn’t use iTunes to manage their content. Easy Phone Sync means people can now enjoy their iTunes content on a Samsung Galaxy phone. What’s more is that it’s really easy for them to do, and literally takes five minutes to set up."
If you want to check out Easy Phone Sync, it's available on Google Play with the PC and Mac client downloadable at easyphonesync.com.
- The best Moto G6 deals and pre-order price: What do the G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play cost SIM-free?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us next month
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Nokia X-series to be reborn with X6; launches 27 April
- Motorola Moto G6 vs Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G6 Play: What's the difference?
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date
- The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for April 2018
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and latest news ahead of next week's launch
- Honor 10 specs, news and release date: Everything you need to know about the new Honor flagship
Comments