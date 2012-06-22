Samsung offers easy way to switch from iPhone to Galaxy S III for free

Samsung has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with developer Media Mushroom to make its Easy Phone Sync app and Mac or PC software free for people with Samsung Galaxy smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S III.

That means that those wishing to convert from iPhone to Android, in the shape of a Samsung Galaxy device, can now do so safe in the knowledge that they can transfer over their iPhone and iTunes media, including music, videos, podcasts, pictures, contacts and text messages, with the minimum of fuss and without charge.

The software will also allow the Galaxy smartphone to talk sync with iTunes, meaning the customer needn't find a new media client for their computer.

"We’re really proud to announce the launch of this new application and can’t wait to hear what our new and existing customers think of it," said Simon Stanford, vice-president of Telecommunications and Networks.

"We know that traditionally iPhone users have been reluctant to switch to an Android device because they couldn’t use iTunes to manage their content. Easy Phone Sync means people can now enjoy their iTunes content on a Samsung Galaxy phone. What’s more is that it’s really easy for them to do, and literally takes five minutes to set up."

If you want to check out Easy Phone Sync, it's available on Google Play with the PC and Mac client downloadable at easyphonesync.com.