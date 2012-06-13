  Samsung TecTiles brings meaning to NFC with tap commands

NFC could be having a new lease of life breathed into it, thanks to Samsung’s TecTiles technology.

Customers can fire up an application, check in on Facebook, open a website, make a phone call or send a text simply by tapping an NFC-enabled device on a pre-programmed TecTile.

Once the Samsung TecTile app has been downloaded from the Google Play store, tiles - purchased in packs of five - can be positioned in areas that you tend to use your phone.

For example, place one on your car’s dashboard and a tap of your NFC phone will automatically send a text message back home informing them you are on your way.

If all of this is sounding a little familiar, then the chances are you’re thinking of a similar offering from Sony with its SmartTags. However, whereas Sony’s NFC range was fairly limited, Samsung and in particular its Galaxy range is well equipped with near fields technology.

Samsung TecTiles is initially being rolled out in the US. Pocket-lint has spoken to Samsung about whether we might be seeing it arrive in the UK and it's looking into it. As soon as we hear anything we’ll be sure to let you know.

