  Samsung Galaxy S3 confirmed and dated for the US - arrives this month

If you've been sitting in America staring over the Atlantic in envy at us here in the UK with our Samsung Galaxy S III Android smartphones, fear not chums - Samsung has just confirmed that you you'll be getting it too.

"The Samsung Galaxy S III is coming to five major carriers beginning this month," Samsung said in a statement. "Samsung is delivering the same iconic smartphone design and premium content sharing experience with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless and US Cellular."

That is a very different tune from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S II in 2011 which saw several US carriers offer variants of the SGSII all with different names and all with tweaked designs.

At the moment Samsung has said that the Galaxy S3 will start from $199, with exact pricing and retail availability being announced by each of the five carriers in the coming weeks.

“The Galaxy S III is the most innovative smartphone on the market today. It is an industry first to see five major carriers align behind the launch of a single device virtually simultaneously,” said Todd Pendleton, Chief Marketing Officer for Samsung Telecommunications America, talking up the Android flagship.

“To support the immense excitement for the Galaxy S III we will execute our biggest marketing campaign ever. Consumers won’t be able to miss why this device is the must-have smartphone.”

You can read our Samsung Galaxy S3 review here.

- Samsung Galaxy S III has same camera sensor as iPhone 4S

- Samsung Galaxy S III already Phones 4u's biggest selling handset in 2012