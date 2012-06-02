  Samsung Galaxy S III has same camera sensor as iPhone 4S

The Samsung Galaxy S3 has been found to feature the same camera internally as the iPhone 4S, finally giving Android and iPhone users something to compare like for like.

iFixt, the website that likes to take phones and computers apart, has found that the main 8MP camera sensor is a Sony BSI unit - essentially the same camera found in the iPhone 4S.

Shot with the Samsung Galaxy S 3

Shot with the Apple iPhone 4S

It's the first time we've found out who makes the camera sensor in the Samsung Galaxy S III, and while it won't make a blind bit of difference to the "my phone is better than you phone argument" it's always nice to see a phone gutted and on display so you don't have to wonder what's inside.

iFixit also noted that the Corning Gorilla Glass is fused to the display, and the display to the Galaxy S III's frame, making it an expensive repair job should you have to replace the glass.

You can see more pics of the dismantling process over at iFixit's website.

We plan to do a more through test with the new phones in the coming days to see how the two companies use the sensor to its best capabilities.

