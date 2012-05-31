  Samsung Galaxy S III already Phones 4u's biggest selling handset in 2012

After just one day, the Samsung Galaxy S III has become Phones 4u’s most purchased handset for 2012.

Okey, so it also factors in pre-orders made before the 30 May launch date – the handset is incidentally Phones 4u’s most pre-ordered handset ever – but customers have been buying the Ice Cream Sandwich smartphone in droves.

In addition to the media campaign that accompanied the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S III, Phones 4u is putting it's record sales down to it's Just Update My Phone or JUMP contract.

This enables Phones 4u customers to upgrade to the latest smarpthone (including the Samsung Galaxy S III) every six months, if they’re with Vodafone and Orange.

“A high proportion of the sales made were via JUMP, with new customers starting up contracts and pre-existing JUMP customers also coming in store to take advantage of the flexible upgrade and get their hands on the Galaxy S III,” explained Scott Hooton, Commercial Officer at Phones 4u.

Phones 4u began selling the Samsung Galaxy S III across all its 600 retailer stores as well as through its official UK partner, Samsung PIN experience London pop-up stores in Westfield Shepherds Bush and Old Spitalfields Market.

The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S III has been affected by delays to its pebble blue version and white 32GB variant as broken exclusively by Pocket-lint.

