Samsung explains Galaxy S III delays - newly invented colour to blame

Samsung has told Pocket-lint that the Galaxy S III delays operators are experiencing are down to issues caused in manufacturing sufficient quantities of the pebble blue casing for the new Android 4.0 smartphone.

There are no such problems with the marble white version, although some network providers are saying they can't fulfill all pre-order obligations for that model either. Tesco Mobile is the latest to inform its customers of delays.

The manufacturer said in a statement: "Samsung's Galaxy S III pebble blue version comes with a newly invented blue colour and special hyperglaze material.

"In order to meet the highest internal quality standards and to provide the best quality Galaxy S III to customers, a short supply of pebble blue version is expected in some regions in the next 2-3 weeks.

"Samsung is working hard to ensure that customers will get the pebble blue coloured devices as soon as possible."

Basically, what this means is that, should you have pre-ordered the blueish black version of the Samsung Galaxy S III, you could be waiting until mid-/late-June before you get your shiny new device. But you can console yourself with the fact you'll be holding in your hands a phone that's in a brand new colour that's never been seen before. Eh? Eh? Oh.

