  Samsung exec: Samsung Galaxy S3 available globally within a month

The Samsung Galaxy S III, Samsung's new flagship Android phone, will be available globally within a month, a senior Samsung exec has confirmed to Pocket-lint.

"Unlike previous product launches, the time lag will be much more compressed for the Galaxy S III," TJ Kang, SVP Media Services for Samsung, exclusively told Pocket-lint in a one-to-one briefing on Monday, before adding: "So I think it will be available more or less globally within a month of the European release."

That puts a US release of the Samsung Galaxy S3 as soon as the end of June, something that will no doubt please Samsung and Android fans outside of Europe, especially in the States.

So far unconfirmed reports on the internet have suggested that the phone would be heading to the US in June, with some going as far as stating that it will be landing in the USA on the 20 June. The comments from Kang, would seem to indicate those rumours have merit.

