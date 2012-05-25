How do you take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S III? Just swipe your palm across the screen (video)

Samsung has introduced an innovative gesture for the Samsung Galaxy S III that will give you a screenshot with the swipe of your hand.

There is no need for multiple button presses or anything else, you simply swipe the side of your hand across the display and it will be captured and saved.

Screenshots are an in-built feature of Android 4 Ice Cream Sandwich, but typically it requires a press of the power and volume buttons, often leading to, you guessed it, changing the volume or switching off your phone if your timing isn't perfect.

However, Samsung hasn't done away with the button screenshot feature. But it has been changed to a simultaneous press of the home and power buttons, the same as the iPhone.

The setting for the palm swipe gesture can be found in the "motion" section of the settings menu. Here you'll also find settings for the other motion controls the phone offers, like tilt zooming, shake to update and flip to mute.

So, if you have your eyes on a new Samsung Galaxy S III when it launches next week, you'll have not one but two options for capturing a shot of the glorious display to send to your jealous friends.