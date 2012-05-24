Adventurer Kenton Cool climbs Everest for his Samsung Hope Relay (video)

The Samsung Hope Relay app for Android, iPhone and Samsung Wave phones allows users to record a distance they travel and will translate each mile into £1, which the Korean company will donate to charity. You can run, walk, cycle or wheel yourself along - as long as you don't go over 25 miles per hour, it will be registered.

Alternatively, you can do what adventurer and Samsung Ambassador Kenton Cool has done to record his first mile: vertically... up Mount Everest.

Armed with a Samsung Galaxy Note with the app pre-loaded (there's not that many internet cafés on the slopes of Everest, surprisingly), Cool plans to climb to the peak of the mountain and will document his progress using the phone, including some exclusive pictures he sent Pocket-lint yesterday (23 May).

He has also made a documentary video of his first Samsung Hope Relay mile, which we also present to you exclusively. He's faced some extreme weather conditions on the way, and you can see in the clip that his mile could well be one of the hardest faced.

The Samsung Hope Relay is active in the UK now and will end on 12 August. It will also be available in a further 17 countries soon. All monies raised will be distributed to charities including the London-based Kids Company, London 2012's international sports legacy programme, International Inspiration and an IOC-designated charity.

To find out more, check out Samsung's dedicated webpage or download the app from Google Play (for Android), iTunes (iOS) or Samsung Apps (Wave, Wave II and Wave 3). It's free and you can even help donate even when going to work.

