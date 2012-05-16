Samsung Galaxy S III available a day early for customers who pre-order from flagship Westfield store
Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S III from the Samsung Brand Store at Westfield Stratford City will be able to pick up the phone a day before the official release date of 30 May.
Pre-orders must be made with the store before 6pm on 29 May and Samsung has stressed that there will be no devices to buy in-store, apart from those being picked up from pre-orders, until the following day.
However, customers who pre-order the phone from other retailers might also be able to pick up their Galaxy S III early after Samsung said it was giving its retail partners the option to begin fulfilling pre-orders an hour later from 7pm on 29 May.
All other major networks and high street and online retailers will be selling the Samsung Galaxy S III in store from 30 May.
You can read our hands-on look at the Samsung Galaxy S III by clicking here.
Have you pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S III? Let us know.
