  Samsung Galaxy Note Ice Cream Sandwich starts a-rolling - still no sign in UK though

Samsung Galaxy Note users can now enjoy the wonders of Android’s 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system as an over-the-air update is rolled out. In Germany, at least.

There have been reports from our friends in Europe that the ICS roll-out has started to hit Europe, but contrary to other reports on the 'net, Pocket-lint has found that it's not yet in the UK, with our own SIM-free Galaxy Note still awaiting the update.

Hopefully, it won't be too long, because the Ice Cream Sandwich update also brings several new apps to the device with Samsung’s Premium Suite.

There are improvements to many of the Note's core applications but our favourite feature is the ability to access more information on a certain subject, just by jotting the name of subject into the app. For example, write the word "Samsung" and you'll be able to access all manner of information on the Korean manufacturer.

S Memo has also been upgraded to enable you to record your ideas direct from the homescreen, while My Story lets you to design your own eCards and letters before sending them direct from your Galaxy Note.

The update also tweaks the Galaxy Note’s UI, though the majority of which is hidden under Samsung’s own TouchWiz interface.

The Ice Cream Sandwich update is available now over-the-air and via Kies in Germany. We'll update you when the, erm, update news is, ahem, updated.

Have you updated your Samsung Galaxy Note? Let us know what you think in the comments below...