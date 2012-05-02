  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy S III: 21 leaked pictures and concepts, but are any the real deal?

|
1/22  
PHOTOSHOP FUN: This quick bit of fun is what we came up with on the hoof at Pocket-lint when Samsung boss J.K. Shin confirmed in May 2011 that there would be a follow up to the hugely successful Samsung Galaxy S II coming in 2012.
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

The Samsung Galaxy S III is set to be unveiled in what is now more a matter of hours than days. As ever, it's been one hell of a run in the build up, with rumours specs and supposed details flying around on an almost daily basis.

One of our favourite pastimes as the action and the gossip hots up is taking a look at all the professed leaked shots, concepts and other images of what the next superphone is set to look like. Indeed, it's often the pictures that tell a thousand words with the mistakes of the pretenders revealing themselves and the hopes and dreams of thousands of fanboys in the oohs and ahhs of the vector-drawn, dream mock-ups.

Here, for your pleasure, we've collected them all. So take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S III in pictures, see if you can spot the patterns and let us know which one you would most like it to be.

Samsung Galaxy S III: Review of rumours, features, pictures and specs

11 hottest gadgets to look forward to in 2012

PopularIn Phones
Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
Sony Xperia XZ3 initial review: Finally, the Xperia flagship we've been waiting for
Sony Xperia XZ3 release date, specs and features
It's official! Apple will unveil its next iPhone models on 12 September
Apple's 2018 iPhone XS models in gold leak online - see them here
Honor Magic 2 teased during Honor Play launch, first with Kirin 980
Comments