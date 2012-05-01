New SGSIII picture reveals Galaxy Nexus-like looks
As the final countdown continues to the Samsung Galaxy S III launch event in London yet another supposed leaked spy shot of the new Samsung Galaxy S III has turned up online.
This time its gone to the tip box of SAMMOBILE which says its annoyomous tipster claims this is the real deal.
"We just received a couple of details and some good pictures of the Galaxy SIII. The Galaxy SIII is based on Android 4.0.4 out of the box. Another detail is that the GT-I9300 will be the Galaxy SIII," the site reports.
According to the Samsung focused blog the new phone will be available to buy just one week after the announcement.
"Our tip person told us this phone will be available the week after the release."
Judging by the picture it looks like the Samsung Galaxy S III featured here is in a case.
We've previously been told and heard that the phone was doing the rounds in a case to help it be disguised as a Samsung Galaxy S II, and this picture would seem to prove that.
READ: Samsung Galaxy S III: Review of rumours, features, pictures and specs
Incidentally the model in the leaked picture matches that of the most convincing Samsung Galaxy S3 press image yet that turned up earlier in the week.
Real deal or fake? Let us know in the comments below.
