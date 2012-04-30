Most convincing Samsung Galaxy S3 press image yet leaked ahead of 3 May launch

We said that there would be more in the next couple of days, although we didn't realise that more images of what is purported to be the Samsung Galaxy S3 (or Galaxy S III) would arrive so soon after the last.

But that's what we've got, and there are many out there who are getting much more excited about the latest supposed press image than they have over any of the other, clearly Photoshop-altered, attempts.

For starters, GSM Arena believes it to be far more convincing than previous efforts, and its tipster has even provided a second shot of what is claimed to be the rear of the actual device. Then there's the fact that it looks just like the leaked hands-on picture that appeared this morning, including the slightly elongated home button at the bottom of the screen.

It means that the new handset must be roughly the same design, shape and size as a Samsung Galaxy Nexus, but is that a bad thing?

Of course, this could also be fake, but we think that the timing of a press shot floating about is just about accurate, after all, the official unveiling event is only a few days away (Thursday 3 May).

GSM Arena claims that its source hasn't revealed any further information or specifications, but if the second image is real, you can add an 8-megapixel rear camera to the Exynos 4 Quad processor as technology the Samsung Galaxy S3 will sport.

Could we finally be getting somewhere? Let us know your thoughts on the new pics below...