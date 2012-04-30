Another Samsung Galaxy S3 image appears - thank heavens there's only two more days to go

We suspect this may not be the last of them before the Samsung Galaxy S3 (or Samsung Galaxy S III, as it could turn out to be called) will finally be unveiled - on Thursday 3 May - but another "leaked" picture of what is purportedly the most sought-after Android handset has appeared online.

This time an "anonymous tipster" sent the image to mobile phone website Know Your Mobile and, if true, it reveals a couple of interesting things. First, the successor to the hugely popular Galaxy S II is larger, measuring over 130mm (according to the ruler also in shot), and there are no face buttons, with all commands being on screen.

Plus, if you look at the scale of the picture, it can be worked out that the screen size (which is taken diagonally) is around 4.7 to 4.8-inches.

It looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, which is also bigger than 130mm (136mm long, to be precise), has no buttons on the fascia, and has a screen size of 4.7-inches. In fact, hang on a second, apart from the Samsung logo on the top, it is identical to the Samsung Galaxy Nexus.

The Samsung Galaxy Nexus - seem familiar to you?

Sigh. Move along, there's nothing to see here.

Will Thursday hurry up and come already!

UPDATE: As some readers have spotted, when the pic is made brighter, a home button becomes visible. That, at least, takes the handset away from the theory that it's a Photoshop manipulated Galaxy Nexus. We're still not convinced that it's the real deal though.

UPDATE 2: A new picture that is claimed to be a leaked press image has appeared, and it seems to match the picture above. Perhaps it's not as far fetched as we initially thought (or there's an accelerated campaign of BS out there).

What do you think? Is this just another fake fiddled with in Photoshop? Let us know in the comments below...