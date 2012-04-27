Samsung Galaxy S3 specs revealed in leaked service manual

A leaked image, purportedly taken from the new Samsung Galaxy S3’s service manual, has been circulating among the online tech community.

The image shows a sketch of the phone, which is officially unveiled in London on 3 May, along with a list of specs.

Before we delve into those, it’s important to point out that this tipster has sent this alleged leak to several sites and as such we remain a tad sceptical, especially as some of the specs don’t add up.

For example, the document alleges the processor will be a 1.5GHz, but Samsung has already announced that its flagship device will run on an Exynos 4 Quad-Core processor.

Scepticism aside, we’re also told to expect a 4.8-inch Super AMOLED MIPI (C-Type) display and Android’s Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, both of which make sense.

Despite rumours to the contrary, if theses specs are to be believed we won’t be seeing a 12-megapixel camera, with Samsung instead opting for an 8-megapixel snapper with auto-focus and LED flash.

Of course there’s every chance this service manual was a first draft and therefore some of the specs (ie, the processor and camera) may have since been changed - but then there’s every chance we could win the lottery this Saturday.

Until 3 May we really won’t know one way or another. Pocket-lint will of course be there to bring you all the "real" specs and features and we can then get back to speculating on the next big launch.

Do you believe these specs and images? Let us know your thoughts.