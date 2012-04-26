  1. Home
It's official! Exynos 4 Quad processor to drive Samsung Galaxy S3

|
Samsung has officially announced that its own-brand quad-core processor will be at the heart of the company's "next Galaxy" device, the Samsung Galaxy S3 (as it is thought to be called). Pocket-lint had already reported that the Korean firm was to use an Exynos chip, and we were right.

The Exynos 4 Quad processor is based on the ARM Cortex A9 and has "performance capabilities exceeding 1.4GHz". It promises twice the processing power of its predecessor, the Exynos 4 Dual, yet with 20 per cent less of a drain on the battery thanks to its 32nm HKMG low-power process and power-saving design.

Samsung says the new chip is particularly suited to 3D gaming, video editing and calculation-intensive simulation - which will come as great news for those looking to use the Galaxy S3 as more than a communication device/social networking hub.

"The application processor is a crucial element in providing our customers with PC-like experience on mobile devices," said Hankil Yoon, senior vice-president of Samsung's Product Strategy Team.

"Samsung’s next Galaxy device, which will be officially announced soon, offers uncompromised performance and ground breaking multi-tasking features, thanks to Exynos 4 Quad’s powerful performance and efficient energy management technology."

Come 3 May, Pocket-lint will be able to tell you exactly how it fares.

Are you hanging on for the Samsung Galaxy S3? Let us know in the comments below...

