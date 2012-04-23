Samsung The Next Galaxy countdown reveals teaser video, takes a shot at iSheep

Samsung has revealed the next step in its teaser campaign, with the clock ticking down to zero and redirecting the site to YouTube.

The video, above, makes the usual epic Galaxy references, talks about fitting in seamlessly with power and speed, before claiming you'll be able to stand out from the crowd - of sheep.

The video then links through to the decrypted http://www.thenextgalaxy.com website that we mentioned yesterday, but so far we haven't got the site to load anything.

The video itself doesn't say much, other than pushing the message that this is "The Next Galaxy" and how well it's going to fit with your life, so we're still very much working on rumours and speculation as to what will appear come launch day.

This isn't the first video we've seen from Samsung that takes a swipe at rivals. The Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn't pulled any punches in mocking queuing iPhone fanboys in previous adverts.

Samsung cryptically announced the teaser site via Twitter on Sunday afternoon, with the clock running down to whip fans into a frenzy.

With a launch event scheduled for 3 May 2012, Samsung looks to be teasing us all the way.

Stay tuned, and we'll bring you all the details as they happen.