  Samsung teases The Next Galaxy device with countdown site

Samsung set the cat among the pigeons on Sunday afternoon with a crypic tweet: "Destination: tgeltaayehxnx", bringing Samsung Galaxy S III speculators into a ferver about the announcement of the next Samsung Galaxy device.

Of course, it doesn't take much to figure out that the string of letters is a URL - hence the "destination" - and on arrival you'll be greeted with a countdown clock. The page is titled "A Whole New Universe".

The clock, pictured above, sits on a simple Samsung Mobile page, letting us know that you'll be able to "take the next step" at 12:00 on Monday 23 April 2012 (BST), which is the time the clock is ticking down to.

Of course, that jumble of letters is also an anagram; tgeltaayehxnx is quickly rearranged to read "the next Galaxy".

Samsung has already invited Pocket-lint.com to an event on 3 May 2012, which uses similar language: "Come and meet the next galaxy". Samsung is unlikely to scupper its own event and the invitation is to "take the next step", so we think this will be a teaser campaign running up to the launch, rather than an early unveil.

Digging further, the tgeltaayehxnx.com domain is registered to a marketing company called The Upper Storey, based out of Singapore. Looking at its roster of clients - it includes companies like Dell, Toshiba, Microsoft, Intel - the agency is no stranger to tech campaigns, perhaps bringing some legitimacy to the trail.

Taking things further, The Upper Storey also owns the http://thenextgalaxy.com/ domain, which is currently password protected, but likely to be the site once the Samsung Galaxy S III (or whatever it's called) finally launches.

As always, stay tuned and we'll bring you all the details as the mystery unfolds.

UPDATE: Okay, the time has reached zero to reveal a teaser video. You can read all the details here.

Excited yet? Let us know in the comments below...