  Samsung S-Cloud reported to launch with Galaxy S III - SkyDrive-powered?

It has often been rumoured that Samsung is preparing a cloud storage rival to iCloud for its own dedicated customers, once that would work across the Korean firm's multiple devices. However, a new report suggests that we could see its launch sooner rather than later - at the same time as the Samsung Galaxy S III is unveiled, in fact.

South Korean news service Maeil Business Newspaper states that the service, to be called S-Cloud, will also be announced during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in London on 3 May. It claims that the information was contained in a leaked Samsung Electronics SW Consolidation Plan.

Over 5GB of storage is rumoured to be offered by the new service, and it's also expected to accept all manner of content with fewer boundaries than iCloud. There are also musings that it will give access to paid content too, including movies, TV shows and music.

It is also said that Samsung had previously tried to implement S-Cloud, but couldn't find the right storage partner. However, it seems that Microsoft has come to the rescue, which seems feasible as the manufacturer's new range of Wi-Fi cameras including the NX20, NX210 and NX1000, plus the WB150F all have access to Microsoft's SkyDrive. Perhaps S-Cloud will be a branded version of that (and software upgrades will be coming to the cameras to suit).

We'll find out in less than two weeks one way or another.

Would you sign up to a Samsung S-Cloud service? Let us know in the comments below...