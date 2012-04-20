Samsung Galaxy S III leaked in Vietnamese Tinhte video?

A video of what is purported to be the Samsung Galaxy S III has appeared online - or, at least, did for a very short while before its creator took it down again. However, other YouTubers managed to rip it and seem to be keeping one step ahead of the game at the moment.

The reason for the excitement is that its originator is Vietnamese website Tinhte.vn, which has been on the button with iPhone leaks over the years. Any other source and we'd be crying fake, but this time - also considering the site's specific page has already been removed - we're inclined to believe that the phone in the shot has, at the very least, the guts of the new Samsung device to be officially launched on 3 May, if not the final casing.

It's called, in Samsung designation, the GT-I9300 (the S II was the GT-I9100) and sports a 4.6-inch touchscreen display listed as having a 1280 x 720 HD resolution. A quad-core 1.4GHz processor is running the show (expected to be the Samsung Exynos 4412), while Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) is the OS, and there's be 1GB of RAM and an 8-megapixel camera.

As we revealed in our piece about the smartphone's possible London 2012 Olympic Games tie-in, Tinhte also claims that the Samsung Galaxy S III will come with NFC.

Samsung, of course, is keeping schtum on the video's validity, but we think this is the most convincing leak yet.

What do you think? Is the phone in the video the new Samsung Galaxy S III? Do note that Pocket-lint doesn't think that the case is the final version, but the innards are definitely looking that way...