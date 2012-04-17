  Samsung Galaxy S III arrives in UK

The Samsung Galaxy S III is already in the UK, people familiar with the matter have told Pocket-lint. However, there is only one device and it's heavily guarded.

According to our trusted industry sources, Samsung is showing mobile phone operators in the UK the new Galaxy smartphone. But, it is in a steel box, under lock and key and accompanied by "heavies".

That's good news.

The fact that Samsung is showing UK operators the new phone means that when it is unveiled the operators will already know what's coming, and will have been able to plan a more effective consumer launch.

It also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S III release date in the UK will be sooner rather than later.

In contrast, Apple keeps operators in the dark about new iPhone launches right up until the official announcement. Often, networks have to work out details on the device through rumours and speculation.

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S III on 3 May in London at the company's Unpacked event, but a flurry of rumours has been circling for a while as to what the new phone will feature, what it will be made of, and more.

Pocket-lint will, of course, be in attendance and will bring you all the latest as it happens.

Image credit: Bigstockphoto.com