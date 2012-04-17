  Samsung Galaxy S III to be official phone of London 2012 Olympics and NFC enabled

Reports have been appearing online that the Samsung Galaxy S III - to be unveiled in London on 3 May - will be the official handset of the 2012 Olympic Games. They point to the location of the Unpacked launch event and its timing (delayed from the universally expected date of February this year).

Pocket-lint has also had some indications that the new handset could well be stacked with exclusive Olympics content.

In June last year, during Samsung's Olympic campaign press conference, we were told by David Song, then managing director of UK and Ireland, that the company would be launching a special-edition Olympic Games handset - one that would be able to view live streams of the action.

"We are going to launch a smartphone that all the UK citizens can enjoy," Song teased. "Even if they are not in the stadiums, they will be able to see [the events] on their devices."

Additionally, Visa revealed at its own European security summit in Frankfurt that it was working with Samsung on an NFC-enabled device that would have "special Olympic content" and be an "iconic" Olympic phone. It also said the new device's "commercial availability" would be "global" - much like the latest reports of the Samsung Galaxy S III.

Added together, these statements suggest that the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S III will come with both NFC and a special dedicated portal for London 2012 Olympics Games live footage.

What is highly unlikely, however, is that Samsung will create an Olympic Games branded edition of the much-anticipated phone. Not only will its shelf life be restricted to the event's duration, but who wants to carry around a top-of-the-range Android handset adorned with the London 2012 logo on it?

Thankfully, tech site BGR says its sources report there will be only two designs of the Samsung Galaxy S III - one in blue and black, the other in white. The site also says there will be 16GB and 32GB versions and a 1080p HD display.

One thing's for sure, we don't have too long a wait to find out.

What do you think? Would you be happy to have the London 2012 Olympics logo splashed across your shiny new Samsung Galaxy S III? Let us know in the comments below...