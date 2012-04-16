Samsung Galaxy S III launch confirmed for 3 May

After months of rumours that reached even Apple-esque proportions, Samsung has started to send out invitations to its launch event for the Samsung Galaxy S III. As Pocket-lint revealed before, it will be unveiled during one of the company's now traditional "Unpacked" showpieces in London. What is new however, is the date: Thursday 3 May.

Dutch website Tweakers.net claims to be the first to receive the invite, and, as yet, there's no confirmation of its validity, but unlike the other "invite" that was floating around last week, it rings true. Certainly, the date seems much more in line with what Pocket-lint has heard previously from its sources. And the design is more "Samsung".

The time frame from invite to event is believable too - just over two weeks.

Of course, this could end up being another hoax, much like many of the leaked pictures we've seen recently. Or, perhaps, it could be a launch for an entirely new Galaxy product (or the Note 10.1 in the UK). Seems unlikely though, and it's just about the right time to get the new Galaxy S III into eager Android fans' hands.

UPDATE: Pocket-lint has now received its invite to the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event. It's on, ladies and gentlemen, it's on. There's still no word on what device will be launched, but we're getting that superslim feeling...

What do you think? Could it be the next Galaxy S III unveiling? Let us know in the comments below...