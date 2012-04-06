  No 3D technology for Samsung smartphones

Apple is rumoured to be working on one. HTC and LG already have one. Yet it seems Samsung has no plans to follow suit by introducing 3D technology to its smartphone range.

Speculation had been rife that the new Samsung Galaxy S III might house some kind of 3D technology when it arrives later this year be it a display, camera or both.

In terms of a 3D display Samsung has vehemently denied working on one for the Galaxy S III or any other potential handset for that matter, which may put to bed any hope of a 3D camera too.

In a statement to Engadget, Samsung said: “Although Samsung Electronics is constantly exploring new technologies for our mobile devices, we have no immediate plan to include displays featuring 3D technology in our upcoming smartphones.”

So there you have it. Or is Samsung trying to pull the wool over our eyes?

HTC and LG have already hit the market with their 3D smartphones in the shape of the HTC EVO 3D and LG Optimus 3D respectively, while Apple is currently working on a 3D camera for all its iOS devices.

Would you like to see Samsung bring out a 3D phone? Let us know.