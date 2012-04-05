Samsung Galaxy S III appears in leaked 'invite'

This will probably keep happening until Samsung announces the phone itself, but another leaked image has appeared online of what is, purportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S III.

Taking the form of an "invite" sent to press (which we haven't received), the phone looks unlike the other leaked images we've seen before... It's shiny and sleek and curvy and, most likely, utter codswallop.

For starters, Samsung doesn't generally unveil a phone before the actual unveiling. Also, we have it on good authority from Pocket-lint's own sources that the Samsung shindig to launch the Galaxy S III will be one of its, now traditional, "Unpacked" events. There's no mention of this on the invite.

The Samsung Unpacked event invitation for what turned out to be the Samsung Galaxy S II - note the similarity.... Not!

Finally, and this was also picked up by Slash Gear, why on Earth would the company list London, United Kingdom, rather than London, England? That seems more like the sort of phrasing normally found in bad American rom coms. In fact, in previous Samsung invites, the country isn't even listed.

Some have pointed to the lettering to indicate its validity, and yes, that is the font Samsung uses, mostly. But there are at least two, perhaps three fonts at play on the supposed invite, and the format the date is written in is wildly different from the manufacturer's norm (its brand police are fearsome). You'd also think that the strapline would be more inventive than just a rejig of the advertising slogan for the Galaxy S II; Fast, Vivid, Slim this time around, Vivid, Fast, Slim last.

But, perhaps, the most telling thing about the invite is that it exists at all. Take it from us, Samsung has never started to invite press to an event six to seven weeks beforehand. Two weeks is usual, sometimes less.

We've asked our people at Samsung for the company's stance on the the leaked "invite", but while waiting for their response, we're more than happy to cry out "fake" at the top of our lungs.

What do you think? Real or fake? Let us know in the comments below...