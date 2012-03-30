  Get London 2012 Olympics football tickets free with Samsung Galaxy phones

There's no doubt that the London 2012 Olympic Games are a big deal around these parts, and many who bid for tickets ended up empty handed. Now Samsung is offering a way to grab a pair of football tickets, and you don't even have to enter a competition.

All you have to do is buy a Samsung Galaxy S II, Samsung Galaxy Nexus or Samsung Galaxy Note from Phones 4u anytime from today (30 March) until 15 May and you will snag yourself a pair of tickets to one of the many matches being held during the Games.

Once one of the qualifying devices has been purchased, you then enter your details on a dedicated website - including the phone's IMEI number and preferred venue and match date/type - and you'll receive a pair of tickets in return.

Unfortunately, Wembley, the home of some of the games and the final, is not available (tickets have already sold out), but you can choose from plenty of others around Britain, including Old Trafford, the City of Coventry Stadium, Hampden Park, the Millenium Stadium and St James' Park. At least this way, the offer isn't limited to fans in London.

"Football is one of Britain’s biggest sports and this is a great opportunity for our customers to receive a pair of complimentary match tickets and see the action first hand," said Simon Stanford, vice-president of Samsung's UK & IRE Telecommunications & Networks Division.

"We’re delighted to be the wireless partner for the London 2012 Olympic Games and want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to take part in this historic sporting event."