Samsung Phones 4U 30 March event revealed, but don't get too excited

There's been a lot of speculation flying around the 'net about the Samsung Galaxy S III launching on 30 March because someone saw a teasing sign in a Phones 4U window in the centre of London. However, Pocket-lint can exclusively reveal what the "Samsung - coming 30.03.12" sign means, and it has nothing to do with a new handset.

Sadly, you can put this one down to dodgy reporting on the internet. While the news may be exciting to some, Pocket-lint can confirm that the window teaser is nothing more than the re-opening of a Phones 4U store -undergoing a refurbishment at the moment - that will house a Samsung concessions inside on the first floor.

Exciting we know.

That's right, builders in the store and employees at a second Phones 4U store opposite told Pocket-lint that Samsung will open its own floor in the new shop on Oxford Street at the end of the month. On 30 March, in fact. Funny that.

And, before you say that's groundbreaking news regardless, Phones 4U has already got history with this sort of thing. There's a similar store-within-a-store in Tottenham Court Road around the corner, albeit for RIM and its BlackBerry handsets.

Basically, it's time to move along people there is nothing to see - apart from plenty of Samsung gear later in the month, of course.

Are you disappointed that it's not the Samsung Galaxy S III that's coming to one small store in London? Let us know in the comments below...