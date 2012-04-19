Samsung Galaxy S II Ice Cream Sandwich update: When is it coming to my phone?

The Samsung Galaxy S II Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich update has starting rolling out following Samsung making the update available to UK networks.

“Samsung UK can confirm that the roll out of Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) on Galaxy S II will be available from week commencing 19 March," it said.

However, as Samsung told Pocket-lint a couple of weeks ago: "The availability of software upgrades in the UK will be dependent upon each network’s own software approvals process."

Great, but why haven't you got it on your Samsung Galaxy S II? We've spoken to the major networks in the UK to find out when the Samsung Galaxy S II Ice Cream Sandwich update is really coming to your phone.

Samsung has told Pocket-lint the following on Friday 23 March 2012 after we asked when the update was coming for customers who have bought the phone without a contract:

‘Samsung UK is working hard to bring Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) to our Galaxy S II customers. We are unable to confirm exact dates as the software testing and approval process is subject to several variables, but we are working as quickly as we can. Thank you for your patience.”

UPDATE 26 March: Samsung UK has issued the following statement via Twitter:

UPDATE 17 April: Samsung has confirmed unlocked SGSII devices are getting the update. In an exclusive statement to Pocket-lint the company has said:

“Samsung UK has been working as hard as possible over the last few weeks to get Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) rolled out to all our Galaxy S II customers. We can confirm that ‘Open Market’ and all network upgrades are now complete except for Orange and T-Mobile which will follow as soon as possible, pending software testing and approvals. Thanks again for your patience.”

Good news if you are a Samsung Galaxy S II Three customer. You should already have it.

"The Ice Cream Sandwich update (4.0) is available on the @Samsung Galaxy SII via Kies for all Three customers," the company announced via its Twitter feed. So if you've got a Samsung Galaxy S II on three, turn on your PC, and look for the update.

Samsung Galaxy S II O2 owners won't have it just yet, but it is coming, O2 has told Pocket-lint.

"Samsung Galaxy S II users will get the Ice Cream Sandwich update before the end of the month," the company told Pocket-lint. With just 10 days left (at time of writing) that's not long to wait before you get a new exciting interface able to run the latest Android apps.

UPDATE 27 March: O2 has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it is rolling out the Ice Cream Update for O2 Samsung Galaxy S II customers via KIES.

Vodafone has as yet stayed very quiet on when its customers will be getting the Ice Cream Sandwich update for the Samsung Galaxy S II. We are still awaiting confirmation from the operator as to its plans.

"The Android 4.0 upgrade for GALAXY S II smartphones running on the Vodafone UK network is currently under test to make sure that we provide the highest level of final software," Vodafone said. "As soon as the tests are completed we will upload the software to the update servers as quickly as possible."

Turning to Twitter and some users are reporting that they have already seen a smaller update which "prepares" the SGSII for the much bigger ICS Android 4.0, but we haven't seen that on the Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S II we have in the office.

UPDATE 10 April: Vodafone has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will be starting the update for Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S II owners on Thursday 12 April after the new update passed testing.

UPDATE 12 April: Vodafone has delayed the update now until the 13 April. It has issued the following statement:

"Hi Everyone,

Unfortunately Samsung have told us this morning that they are unable to make the update available to you as planned.

The new plan from Samsung is that the update will be available via KIES tomorrow, 13th April, and via Over The Air update on Tuesday 17th April. If this moves at all, we’ll of course let you know.

I know a lot of you, like us, will be disappointed at this last minute change of plan and we continue to challenge Samsung to make this available to you as quickly as possible."

Samsung Galaxy S II Orange customers seem to be getting the bum deal this time around, with the company not yet ready to confirm when the Android 4.0 update will be coming their way.

In a tweet the company has said: "We know you're all looking forward to the ICS update. We can confirm that it is being worked on for the Galaxy S II but we don't have a release date at the moment. We will tweet when we have more information or when we get information on other handset updates."

UPDATE: Orange has got in touch with Pocket-lint to let us know that the ICS update for the Samsung Galaxy S II will be landing sometime in April. Orange tell us that they working on making it available as quick possible.

UPDATE 19 April: Orange's customer help Twitter feed has just revealed that the ICS update will be available from tomorrow (20 April). "Hi all, the Samsung Galaxy SII Ice Cream Sandwich update will be rolled out from tomorrow via Kies. ^Steve," says the post by Orange Helpers UK (@OrangeHelpers)

Samsung has always warned that users might not get it straight away, however it does show the problems Android users constantly face.

Samsung adds: "The availability and scheduling of the software update and specific models upgradable to Android 4.0 will vary by market and wireless carriers’ requirements."

That could mean tomorrow, or weeks away, and for US readers, there is no mention in the statement of when ICS will be heading to the States either.

We will keep you posted.

