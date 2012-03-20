  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S II on Three gets Ice Cream Sandwich

|
Samsung Galaxy S II owners who are signed up to Three can now update their phones to Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich). The network provider has made the new operating system available via Samsung Kies.

Samsung had previously announced that the software update would start to roll out to its devices from yesterday, 19 March, and it has remained true to its word. Three is the first network to announce its availability in the UK, however.

Previously, Samsung had released a statement saying that eventual roll-out dates for ICS would be left to individual providers. "The availability of software upgrades in the UK will be dependent upon each network’s own software approvals process," it said.

Other devices will receive Android 4.0 in the coming weeks and months. "Android 4.0 ICS software upgrade for Galaxy Note, Galaxy SII LTE, Galaxy Tab 8.9 and 10.1 will follow soon," Samsung said on 13 March.

Samsung Kies, for those who don't already have it installed on their PC or Mac, is available from Samsung's own website.

Three hasn't revealed yet whether an over-the-air upgrade option will be available.

Relieved now that ICS has finally arrived? What do you think of it in comparison to Android 3.0? Let us know in the comments below...

