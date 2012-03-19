Samsung Galaxy S III: Another day another leaked image

A new image of what is purported to be the Samsung Galaxy S III has turned up online. It follows weeks of rumours and speculation as to when the phone, already confirmed by Samsung, is going to launch and a number of other "leaked" pictures.

Turning up on social sharing news site Reddit, the poster claims that the handset in the scan is the new flagship phone from Samsung. And that's great. Good for them. But, it is hard to tell whether this is the real deal or not.

While there is plenty to like here, such as the incredibly thin bezel, large screen and thin design, we can't help thinking that the two-tone colour design is very different from what we've seen from Samsung before.

That said, the official design team - or maybe just the fake mock up artist - has worked hard to include several design traits already seen in the current Samsung smartphone line-up. That includes the long, thin home button as found on the Samsung Galaxy Note and the Samsung Galaxy S II, and the addition of five icons (also found on the Note) in the dock at the bottom of the screen.

As for the 22 May date on the screen, this is the first we've heard of such a mention - the previous "leaked" images showed 22 March.

The final clue, though, might be in the reference to "Weber Shandwick". Samsung has worked with the PR company in the past - although, that's currently not the company's US or UK PR agency for smartphones, local or global.

What do you think? The real deal this time? Let us know in the comments below...