  Samsung Galaxy S II Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich update starts, UK gets it from 19 March

Samsung has started rolling out its Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich update for its hugely popular Samsung Galaxy S II smartphone.

"The upgrade will begin in European countries including Poland, Hungary, Sweden, as well as Korea today and gradually roll out to other markets," says Samsung. "Android 4.0 ICS software upgrade for Galaxy Note, Galaxy SII LTE, Galaxy Tab 8.9 and 10.1 will follow soon."

In a further statement to Pocket-lint Samsung confirmed the ICS update would be coming to the UK week commencing the 19 March.

“Samsung UK can confirm that the roll out of Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) on Galaxy S II will be available from week commencing 19t March," it said. "However the availability of software upgrades in the UK will be dependent upon each network’s own software approvals process.”

Samsung has also confirmed that it will be offering Android 2.3 Gingerbread firmware upgrades for Galaxy S, Galaxy Tab 7”, Galaxy S Plus, Galaxy S SCL(Super Clear LCD) and Galaxy W from end of March.

The firmware upgrades for Galaxy S, for example, include Face Unlock, Snapshot, Photo Editor and others.

However don't take that to mean that you will be getting the upgrade as soon as you press the update software button on your phone. Samsung warns: "The availability and scheduling of the software update and specific models upgradable to Android 4.0 will vary by market and wireless carriers’ requirements."

That could mean tomorrow, or weeks away, and for US readers, there is no mention in the statement of when ICS will be heading to the States either.

We will keep you posted.

