Samsung Galaxy Pocket won't cost you a packet

Samsung has announced that it's expanding the Galaxy range with the affordable Samsung Galaxy Pocket. You'll be able to buy it with pocket change and with diminutive dimensions it'll slip easily into your pocket - handy for Pocket-lint.com on the move.

Now we've crudely made all the jokes about the name, let's move on to the hardware. The Samsung Galaxy Pocket is a 2.8-inch Android smartphone, pitched at the affordable end of the market.

The hardware specs very much reflect this, with an 832MHz processor, a display resolution of 320 x 240 pixels and a 2-megapixel fixed focus camera on the back. The Pocket offers HSDPA of the 3.6Mbps variety, Bluetooth 3.0 and Wi-Fi. The handset measures 103.7 x 57.5 x 12mm and is just 97g.

User memory is a little on the light side at 3GB, but you can expand this with microSD card, up to 32GB supported, hurrah! The battery is a 1200mAh cell, but on a phone with these hardware specs, that will probably see you happily through the day.

The Galaxy Pocket runs Android 2.3 Gingerbread, but comes with Samsung's TouchWiz skin over the top, along with all the usual Samsung trimmings. You'll get access to services like ChatON, as well as much of what the Andorid Market has to offer.

"This new device adds further breadth to the choice of smartphones we currently offer and provides a smartphone experience for even more customers at an affordable price" said Simon Stanford, vice-president, UK and IRE Telecommunications and Networks Division.

No word on the exact pricing or availability, it will be coming to the UK a some point in 2012.