  Samsung Galaxy S II Ice Cream Sandwich update landing 15 March

While the world waits with bated breath for the arrival of the next shining knight of the Samsung Galaxy by way of the S III, let's not forget that Sammy's current flagship - the Samsung Galaxy S II - is still a massively popular handset that recently hit the 20 million sold mark.

So there's plenty of fandroids out there waiting and hoping for an Ice Cream Sandwich update for their treasured smartphone. Promised back in December that the Android 4.0 S II action would happen in Q1 of 2012, it looks as if Samsung is going to be true to its word and that the long wait may almost be over.

Samsung Israel has revealed that Ice Cream Sandwich updates will begin next week on 15 March. Speaking via its Facebook page, it said: "We promised that we are working about that. You have waited patiently. And it's coming in March 15: Android version 4, ICS, for tens of thousands of the Galaxy S2 owners that purchased it from the cellular company in Israel or directly from us. We are very excited in here towards the launch, hope that you too :)"

Hurrah indeed, even if there is no word on a UK update. But it could well mean that a global update is ready to roll. Let's hope so.

As well as the S II, other Galaxy devices are due for an upgrade some time after, including the Galaxy Note, the Galaxy S II LTE, the Galaxy R, the Galaxy Tab 10.1, the Galaxy Tab 8.9, the Galaxy Tab 7.7, and the Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus.

"For upgradable models, Samsung will make separate announcements on details of OS updates schedule for each market according to market situation and carriers’ requirements," said Samsung just before Christmas. Ice Cream Sandwich has already rolled out on the Samsung Nexus S.

