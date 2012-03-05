  No Samsung Galaxy S III launch for April

Samsung has denied reports that the launch for its much anticipated next flagship smartphone - the Samsung Galaxy S III - will take place in April.

Rumours had been circulating on the web after a report from ZDNet Korea touting an April arrival, but Samsung has taken to Twitter to debunk the claims.

Roughly translated, its tweet reads: "Please note, some reports regarding a press release for Galaxy S3 are not true. Once a specific launch date is decided we will notify you via Twitter first."

Samsung also issued a statement: "The successor to the Galaxy S II smartphone will be unveiled in the first half of the year, closer to commercial availability of the product. We cannot confirm the detailed information at the moment."

Which is a follow up to the statement reading: "The successor to the Galaxy S II smartphone will be unveiled at a separate Samsung-hosted event in the first half of the year, closer to commercial availability of the product" that we were given in February.

It looks like fandroids are going to have to wait a little while longer to see what Sammy comes up with to take on the iPhone 5 for 2012 smartphone supremacy.

