  Samsung Galaxy S III quad-core chip on show at MWC?

We're all set for a quad-core dominated MWC with Nvidia officially taking the reins off its Tegra 3 platform at the end of last year and a raft of devices expected.

But it's not just Kal-El powered phones that will be grabbing the attention out in Barcelona. While we know that the Samsung Galaxy S III won't be making an appearance, we might be seeing its engine room. For Sammy will officially be taking the covers off of the quad-core System-on-Chip (SoC), Exynos 4412, at the Barcelona-based expo - the chip likely to be found in the Korean company's next flagship.

A report in November last year indicated that Samsung had some devices planned for early 2012 that would "blow minds" and that are a "big step past the Galaxy Nexus class, in every way". It's looking more and more likely that one of these devices will be a quad-core powered S III.

The Exynos 4412 comes packing four ARM Cortex-A9 cores that can run between 200MHz and 1.5GHz. As reported previously, the SoC should also boast four ARM Mali graphics cores, a 64-bit Neon media engine and a dual-channel memory controller with support for LP-DDR2, DDR2 and DDR3 memory.

According to Samsung, a quad-core Exynos would be powerful enough to support a smartphone with an integrated projector and a Full HD 3D display.

Samsung is also expected to show off the the Exynos 5250 SoC at the show - a dual core 2GHz monster that is capable of a WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution.

The ARM Cortex-A15 core-based system not only handles that incredible pixel resolution but has four times the 3D processing power of its predecessor, the Exynos 4210 - the chip that is packed into the Samsung Galaxy S II, as well as offering native support for stereoscopic 3D.

Let's hope it's shown off inside a new Galaxy Tab device. That'd be smashing.