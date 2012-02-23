Is this the Samsung Galaxy S III?

An official-looking press shot of the Samsung Galaxy S III has turned up on online mobile phone store HandTec, purporting to be the new super phone from the Korean manufacturer.

Although we aren't 100 per cent sure that the picture is genuine, it still looks pretty tasty.

Like the Galaxy Nexus, there are no buttons, with Samsung, if the pic is genuine, really pushing the display out to the furthest edges in order to get the maximum screen size in a device that isn't the size of a brick.

Also worth noting is that the camera configuration is very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S II, suggesting that some of the family styling has come through. Either that or the faker at least spent some time making up a design that looks legitimate.

Our only real concern over its authenticity,lies with the search button at the bottom of the screen - there is just something not right about it. Otherwise, the device shows a departure from the typical Ice Cream Sandwich array of back, home and recent apps buttons. You'll get home, recent apps, app tray, back and search instead. On the display, there's a couple of Samsung-styled and Android icons.

Still, whether the Samsung Galaxy S III turns out to be the phone pictured or not, we have to say we like the look of this phone.

Samsung has confirmed that it is launching the Samsung Galaxy S III later in the year.

Thanks for the tip, Kam.

UPDATE: Thanks to eagle-eyed readers, such as William Judd, we now know that it's definitely a fake. It's a mock-up released by an individual on the Russian website Vkontakte a while back. Suppose it really was too good to be true.

It is, however, still being used by HandTec on its holding page for the new device.

What do you think? Real or fake? Have your say in the comments below...